Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Will Make You Nostalgic; 'K3G' To 'Helicopter Eela'

During the 90s, Kajol was popular for her films based on family drama. She was a part of some blockbuster films in the 2000s like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kajol also made collaborations with a few stars of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Here are some of Kajol's most memorable movie collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna starred Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a key role in the film. Actor Kajol however, made a special appearance in the song 'Rock n Roll Soniye'. Kajol made a cameo appearance in the song, in a pink saree and also danced to the tunes of Rock n Roll Soniye along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of the hit family drama films of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan is seen as a proud and rich father who disowns his son after he chooses to marry a middle-class woman.

Helicopter Eela

Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol made a comeback on the big screen after 17 long years in the film Helicopter Eela. Amitabh Bachchan played a small cameo role in the film. Kajol was seen in a lead role as a doting mother, in this film depicting the relationship between a mother and son.

