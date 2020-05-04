Aakash Chopra Mimics Amitabh Bachchan On Twitter, Wants Film Icon To Rate His Performance

With no cricket action taking place amidst the India lockdown, Indian cricketers have been frequently posting videos on social media and keeping their fans entertained. Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has also been active on social media by interacting with fans on the online version of the Aakashvani show during the India lockdown. He recently posted a video in which he can be seen mimicking a famous Amitabh Bachchan dialogue to pass his time amidst the India lockdown.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Names Imran Khan As Skipper Of All-time Indo-Pak ODI XI Over Dhoni & Kohli

Aakash Chopra mimicks Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue from Agneepath

In the video, the 42-year-old can be heard imitating Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue from 1990 Bollywood blockbuster film Agneepath. Aakash Chopra repeats Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue which is 'Poora naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal, nau mahine, aet din aur yeh saula ghanta chalu hain'. The former cricketer even tagged Amitabh Bachchan asking him to rate his performance. Here's the entire video -

Dear @SrBachchan ji, what do you make of this effort? 🙈🙏 pic.twitter.com/pc50icL4Fq — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 3, 2020

Recently, Aakash Chopra signed up for commentating on the World Cricket Championship (WCC) game, making him the first professional commentator to do that. Chopra will be the only voice calling the matches. According to a report in Hindustan Times Aakash Chopra said that the WCC commentary will be a different challenge, where your primary motive is to make it as real as possible. He said that the challenge while commentating digitally is to constantly increase your vocabulary and finding a way to describe the same thing in 5-7 different ways.

Also read: Aakash Chopra Trolls Dean Jones For Obstructing The Field During A Test Against India

Aakash Chopra's IPL commentary on hold

Had the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season been underway, Aakash Chopra would have been busy travelling throughout the country performing his commentary duties. The recent coronavirus pandemic impact has led to the indefinite postponement of the IPL tournament. The IPL matches were scheduled to get underway on March 29 but was postponed to April 15 due to the deadly COVID-19.

Also Read: 'Words Fail Me', Aakash Chopra Left Speechless After Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Says Sourav Ganguly's Era Is Superior To MS Dhoni's, Justifies His Reason

(IMAGE: AAKASH CHOPRA / TWITTER)