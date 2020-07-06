Amitabh Bachchan Songs That Were Composed By Laxmikant-Pyarelal  

In the past few years, Bollywood has seen a slew of old songs being remade into new versions. Many of the songs which have been remade are Amitabh Bachchan songs. Over the years Laxmikant-Pyarelal has composed a lot of songs for Amitabh Bachchan and now a few of these songs are being remade.

The first association of Amitabh and Laxmikant-Pyarelal was seen for the film Raste Ka Patthar in 1972 and it lasted till the 1992 film Khuda Gawah. In these 20 years, fans have enjoyed several memorable songs composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal for Amitabh. Here are some of the best songs of Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Amitabh.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Amitabh Bachchan songs

Ek Nazar (1972)

Ek Nazar film had a lot of melodious songs from the Mujra and Ghazal genre. Some title songs are Ai Gham-E-Yaar Bata, Pyar Ko Chahiye Kya Ek Nazar, Pehle Sau Baar Idhar, Hamen Kare Koi Surat and Patta Patta Buta Buta Hal Hamara Jane. This film's songs were loved by fans. The songs made by Laxmikant-Pyarelal had a new style as he had synchronized flute with a guitar he also made music that included saxophone and violins. Take a look at one of the film's songs here.

Majboor (1974)

Majboor was a very hit movie for its music and had a lot of popular song numbers as well. Some songs form this film are Dekh Sakta Hoon, Main Nahin Main Nahi Dekh Sakata Tujhe Rote Hue, Roothe Rab Ko Manana Aasan Hai, and Daru Ki Botal Main. Singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Rafi and Asha leaned their voice for the film's songs. Aadmi Jo Kehta Hai was one of the most loved songs from this film. To make the symphonies in this film cellos, flute & violins were used. Take a look at one of the film's songs here.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Laxmikant-Pyarelal made the music for Amitabh Bachchan's hit film Amar Akbar Anthony. In this film, Amitabh was seen with Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. For this film, Laxmikan produced songs like Humko Tumse Ho Gaya, Parda Hai Parda, Shirdiwale Sai Baba, Tayyab Ali Pyar Ka Dushman, and one of the most hit songs My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves. Singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar were seen as the lead singers in several songs. Amitabh Bachchan also was heard in the song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves along with Kishore Kumar. Take a look at one of the film's songs here.

