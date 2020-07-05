Amitabh Bachchan & Manmohan Desai's Last Blockbuster Together Was 'Mard', Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan in the 1980s earned his title of 'India's angry young man' for movies like Mard. The movie is known for not only its plot and its star cast, bust also its iconic dialogues. It was also Amitabh Bachchan's last blockbuster with director Manmohan Desai.

Released in 1985, Mard is based on the story of a wealthy and prosperous king Azad who is locked up in the dungeon by an army general, Dyer. However, years later, Azad's son Raju comes back to rescue his father and end the tyranny of General Dyer. He is also helped in his quest by Ruby. Besides Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also stars Dara Singh, Amrita Singh, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Kamal Kapoor and others.

Here are some interesting Mard trivia

Dimple Kapadia was keen on doing the role of Ruby in Mard. However, her hike in salary proved to be a hindrance and Amrita Singh was cast instead

During the scene where Amitabh Bachchan is buried in the sand, a short break was announced after which shooting was to be resumed. However, Amitabh refused to come out of the sand saying if he came out and went in again, the scene would not look natural. He stayed buried despite the heat and the flies.

Reena Roy was offered the role of one of the heroines. However, she refused because she had decided to quit fcilms then. The role was then scrapped altogether.

Puneet Issar was removed from Mard by Manmohan Desai after the Coolie accident.

Milton Reid, the British actor and professional wrestler made his debut in Mard

Manmohan Desai always worked with Laxmikant-Pyarelal as music directors for his movies. However, in Mard he brought Anu Malik on board.

Dan Dhanoa did not now who Manmohan Desai was before starring in Mard. He later realised how big of a personality he is.

Soon after Mard released, Sanjeev Kumar passed away. To pay tribute to the actor, Manmohan Desai and Amitabh Bachchan stopped the screening of the movie in the hall after three reels. They paid homage to the late actor and then resumed the screening.

Mard was the first film of Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai where the actor did not have a younger co-star.

Amrita Singh was not considered very feminine according to the traditional standards and was nicknamed 'Mard Singh'.

Amitabh Bachchan found it interesting that he was working with Amrita Singh since he used to ride the same bus with Amrita's father to college who used to be his senior.

The mirror scene in Mard where Amitabh Bachchan fools Prem Chopra is copied from Kohinoor which in turn is copied from I Love Lucy.

Manmohan Desai accused Jitendra of hearing the climax of Mard and using it for his film, Aag Aur Shola.

The dog called Brownie charged ₹50,000.

