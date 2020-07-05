Amitabh Bachchan And Vinod Khanna's Most Memorable Fight Scenes

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna have starred together in several blockbuster films. The duo has a separate fan base and their chemistry is quite popular, which led to several films where they shared screen space. The duo has starred in box-office hits like Amar Akbar Anthony, Parvarish, Hera Peri, and others. With all that said now, here are some of their most memorable fight scenes:

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna's memorable fight scenes

Amar Akbar Anthony

In the 1977 action comedy-drama flick Amar Akbar Anthony, fans saw Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor share the big screen together. It also featured Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. In the film, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor play the roles of three brothers who get separated as children and get adopted by people from three different religions.

In the film, Bachchan plays the role of Antony, a man with a liquor business, and Khanna played the role of a police inspector. In one of the scenes, the two fight due to a misunderstanding. It is one of the iconic fight scenes of the film, where fans see the two actors exchanging merciless blows with each other. In the end, Khanna, who is Bachchan's elder brother in the film, emerges victorious.

Khoon Pasina

In the 1977 action crime film titled Khoon Pasina, Bachchan played the lead role of Shiva, who is also known as Tiger, whereas Vinod Khanna plays Aslam Sher Khan, who is also known as Shera. The film went on to be a box-office hit and was also remade in Telugu and Tamil. Khanna was angered when he came to the set of the film, as director Rakesh Kumar had made changes in the script. In the film, Khanna and Bachchan's characters meet each other and due to their alpha nature in the film, and a slight misunderstanding, the two characters pick up a fight. It is considered by fans as one of the best fight scenes of the two legendary actors.

Parvarish

Parvarish is the third 1977 film that depicted a fight between Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna's characters. The film featured an ensemble cast that included Amjad Khan and Kader Khan as villains, and Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, as the lead character's love interest. In the film, due to a misunderstanding, Khana's character thinks that he is adopted and thus he is treaded more harshly than Bachchan's character by his parents.

This leads to him siding with Amjad Khan, who he believes to be his real father, where in reality he is Bachchan's on-screen father. Khana turns into a cynical man and joins his father's illegal activities. This leads to tension between the two brothers, and in one scene, Bachchan's character chases Khana's character and also successfully shoots him in his leg.

