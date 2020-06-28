When Amitabh Bachchan Starred Alongside Madhuri Dixit; 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trivia

Quick links:
Back in 1998, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda went on to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, an action comedy film. It was directed by David Dhawan and featured the lead actors in dual roles. It was a massive commercial success at the time. Read on to know more about the film’s interesting trivia:
In one of the scenes from the film, the lead characters have to free Satish Kumar’s character of Sharafat Ali from the police station. Therefore, the two impersonate as police officers and go to the police station. This entire scene is inspired by a scene from a Pakistani play titled Humsa Ho To Samne Aye, which is penned by Umer Sharif, a renowned Pakistani writer, and actor.
ALSO READ |Angelina Jolie Reveals She Divorced Brad Pitt For The Well-being Of Her Children
ALSO READ |'Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi' And 'Shakti - Astitva Ek Ehsaas' Shoots Begin In Naigoan
ALSO READ |Bollywood Emoticons Quiz: Guess The Name And Prove You're A Bollywood Kween
ALSO READ |Leonardo DiCaprio, Barry Jenkins, And Netflix To Make A 'Virunga' Film On Congo Gorillas
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.