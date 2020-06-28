When Amitabh Bachchan Starred Alongside Madhuri Dixit; 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trivia

Back in 1998, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda went on to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, an action comedy film. It was directed by David Dhawan and featured the lead actors in dual roles. It was a massive commercial success at the time. Read on to know more about the film’s interesting trivia:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fascinating trivia about the film

In one of the scenes from the film, the lead characters have to free Satish Kumar’s character of Sharafat Ali from the police station. Therefore, the two impersonate as police officers and go to the police station. This entire scene is inspired by a scene from a Pakistani play titled Humsa Ho To Samne Aye, which is penned by Umer Sharif, a renowned Pakistani writer, and actor.

In the film, south actor Ramya Krishnan played the role of Neha Saluja. It is being said that Juhi Chawla was the original choice for the role of Neha.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the only film where Music director Viju Shah worked with Director David Dhawan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released on the same day as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It was the Diwali of 1998, and the former film managed to grab the biggest opening, while the latter managed to stay longer at the box office.

Actor Madhuri Dixit made a guest appearance in this action-comedy. This is the only time Dixit and Bachchan have been seen on the big screen together.

Director of this film David Dhawan has also made a cameo in the film. However, he only appeared on the screen for less than 10 seconds.

It is said that the film saved Amitabh Bachchan from making a hat-trick of flop films, as two of Bachchan’s previous films did not perform well at the box-office.

The film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was theatrically released in Canada back in 1998.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is inspired by movies like Angoor and Bad Boys, and also is loosely based on a play by renowned English writer Shakespeare, titled as The Comedy of Errors.

