'Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi' And 'Shakti - Astitva Ek Ehsaas' Shoots Begin In Naigoan

Several Indian television shows were slated to resume shooting but were cancelled at the last minute. However, two shows have found their way out -- Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi and Shakti - Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. They have now, reportedly, commenced shooting. Read on to know more details about the story:

Two television shows resume shoot

It was earlier reported by an entertainment portal that nine television shows were set to resume shooting but were cancelled. These shows include Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. But two of these shows, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi and Shakti - Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, have resumed their shoots. These shows are being shot in Naigoan and the shootings have commenced on Tuesday.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, also known as FWICE, came up with certain rules and norms. In a note that the FWICE circulated, they said that the shoots cannot begin until certain conditions are met. These conditions include proper sanitization, maintaining proper shift timings, and no pay cuts. Producer Pawan Kumar has said that they have taken necessary permissions from the Maharashtra Government and then have begun the shoot.

Pawan Kumar reportedly said that the team is taking all the necessary steps for the safety of the team. It is important that the staff, and especially those on a daily wage basis, get their payments to support their livelihood. The producer also said that the team is sanitising the set every hour and is taking all precautions that are necessary.

The lead actor of Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, Aparna Dixit, recently talked to a leading daily, where she said that she is happy to be on the set again. She said that everything is different now and very few people were present on the set. Dixit also said that others were coming only when it is required. Talking about maintaining overall safety, she said that everyone is wearing masks, except the team as they cannot wear a mask on the camera. Their temperature is checked every hour, the team has to sanitize their hands frequently, and the set is also frequently sanitised, the actor said. Dixit also said that the “show must go on”.

