Bollywood Emoticons Quiz: Guess The Name And Prove You're A Bollywood Kween

Amidst the lockdown, games have become an important tool for many people. Many of them have also been binge-watching a lot of movies and shows during this time. For those people, here is an Emoticon Bollywood Movie Quiz. Test your Bollywood knowledge here:

Emoticon Bollywood Movie Name Quiz

ANSWERS

SUN + ZOO = Sanju, a film based on Sanjay Dutt's life and struggles. It featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role along with Paresh Rawal, who played the role of Sunil Dutt.

2-2 = 0 = Zero , a 2018 romantic drama that featured Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is directed by Anand L Rai.





Injection + Thread = Sui Dhaaga , a film that brought Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma together for the first time. It features a couple who start their own small scale clothing business.





Mountain + Girl + Love + Boy + Flood = Kedarnath, a film that marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. It also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.



F1 car + 3 Flags = Race 3, an action thriller film directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Salman Khan. It featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.





Girl + Zombie Girl = Stree, Rajkummar Rao's first horror-comedy film, which featured Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role of the Stree, a vengeful spirit. It also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.





Grandpa + Grandma + Pregnant woman + baby = Badhaai Ho, a comedy-drama film that featured Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim.





a comedy-drama film that featured Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim. Smiley with shades + Piano = Andhadhun, a black comedy thriller film that features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. It went on to garner three national awards.

Atom + Explosion = Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. It features John Abraham as IAS Ashwat Raina, Diana Penty as Captain Ambalika Bandyopadhyay, Boman Irani as Himanshu Shukla, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Yogendra Tiku as Dr Naresh Sinha. The film is based on the nuclear bomb testing that the Indian Government conducted in Pokhran.





Rocket + Floating Body in space = Mission Mangal. It features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and others.

