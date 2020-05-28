Amitabh Bachchan Films Where His Reel Character Faces Heart-wrenching Death

Amitabh Bachchan is a veteran actor whose work needs no explanation. In his long list of films, some have been the one where his character met a tragic end. From a cold-blooded death in Agneepath to an unmountable loss in Paa, Amitabh Bachchan has several films where he died for the story to move ahead. Here are the times Amitabh Bachchan’s character had to die in a reel story, spoiler alert!

Also Read | Sonu Sood's Reply To Fan Calling Him 'Amitabh Bachchan' Is Winning The Internet

Piku

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan starrer Piku released in 2015 and managed to leave the audience as well as critics amazed. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Deepika Padukone’s father, Bashkor, who thrives for a great bowel moment and that is how he passes away, after getting the bowel moment of his life, he passes away in his sleep. The film was a hit amongst many.

Watch the trailer of the film

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Collaborations With Ram Gopal Varma

Sholay

In the film, Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Jai, loses a bloody fight to the antagonist. His emotional scene with Veeru had left the audience speechless as per reports. The film released in 1975 is a hit and Amitabh’s role is still remembered by his fans.

Watch the trailer of the film

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From 'Kabhi Kabhie' & 'Gulabo Sitabo' Sets

Shakti

Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Shakti losses against his estranged father in the film. Amitabh's character fails to win against his criminal sides and faces a death brought by his father himself. The film was a Ramesh Sippy directorial and released back in 1982. Even after decades of the release, the film still manages to move many with its heart-wrenching death scene of Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch the trailer of the film

Paa

The film Paa is about Auro, essayed by Amitabh Bachchan, who suffers from Progeria. Vidya Balan and Abhishek Bachchan are a part of the film, the two are Auro’s parents in Paa. Amitabh Bachchan’s character suffers a terrible fate as he succumbs to the condition. Paa released back in 2009.

Watch the trailer of the film

Agneepath

Agneepath’s death scene where Amitabh Bachchan gives in to his upright, cold mother. The scene where he bleeds out but manages to utter the popular poem is spine chilling. The film released back in 1990 and was a hit due to the intriguing storyline.

Watch the trailer of the film

Also Read | Sonu Sood To Amitabh Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo To Hailey Baldwin, Here's Today's Top Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.