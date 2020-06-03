Amitabh Bachchan Follows These Bollywood Celebrities On Instagram

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is active on various social media platforms and like engaging with his fans regularly on Twitter and Instagram. He rejoices a massive fanbase with over 17.6 million followers on his official Instagram account. However, the actor has just 55 people in the list of profiles that he is following. So, we have compiled some of the celebrities that Amitabh Bachchan follows on Instagram. Take a look here.

Here are celebrities whom Amitabh Bachchan follows on Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is quite fond of his children and it is evident from his social media timelines. He posts throwback photos of himself spending time with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Instagram regularly. The Zanjeer actor also follows them on the platform.

Bollywood celebrities

Amitabh Bachchan also follows his Wazir co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari on Instagram. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, the crime thriller flick revolves around the life of a suspended anti-terrorism squad officer who befriends a wheelchair-bound chess player. Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar were applauded for their performances in Wazir.

Besides, the Khakee actor has followed his other co-stars such as Taapsee Pannu. He collaborated with the actor for Pink and Badla. Both the flicks were well-received by the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, he’s Instagram following list contains Deepika Padukone, with whom he shared the screen space in the film Piku.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are also a part of Big B'sInstagram list. They have worked with the megastar in numerous Bollywood projects. Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan follows Ayushmann Khurrana, who is his Gulabo Sitabo co-star.

On the other hand, Bachchan is said to be quite close to Alia Bhatt. He is collaborating with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan has posted several BTS photos with the Alia Bhatt on his official Instagram handle time and again.

Amitabh Bachchan’s following list on Instagram consists of Bollywood actors such as Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Maniesh Paul, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, and comedian Kapil Sharma, to name a few. He also follows cricketer Virat Kohli.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan marked a cameo appearance in Ghoomketu. He has Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jafry's Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in his kitty. Moreover, the actor will also be next seen in Kannada flick Butterfly and Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan.

