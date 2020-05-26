After Neena Gupta, Maniesh Paul Takes To Instagram To Look For Work Post Lockdown

The entertainment industry has come to a standstill and ongoing projects have been halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Neena Gupta had recently shared a post on Instagram asking for work despite having worked in successful movies like Badhai Ho, Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and others. After her, Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram account to seek work. The versatile actor shared his portfolio with a hilarious caption.

Maniesh Paul seeks work on Instagram

On Maniesh paul's Instagram account, the actor posted a collage of his photos in various avatars. In the caption, in his own witty way, he listed down the type of work he would be interested in doing like web series, web shows, reality show host. To add some humour to his post, Maniesh also mentioned that he would be interested to host even 'mundan ceremonies'.

Maniesh paul added in the caption that he would arrive on time and with a minimum entourage willing to work even an hour extra if needed. He also mentioned that he would bring his own lunch from home and would not demand biscuits nor fruits in the vanity.

Maniesh Paul never fails to entertain his fans and it seems he is once again successful in bringing about a peal of laughter during these tough times. The only thing that remains to be seen is how producers and directors react to Maniesh' post. It will also be interesting to see whether this versatile Bollywood personality manages to grab some interesting projects after the lockdown ends.

In other news, the COVID-19 lockdown has severely affected the entertainment industry, not just in India, but all over the globe. Many Bollywood movies' shoot schedules and releases stand postponed due to the pandemic. Everyone seems clueless as to when will work resume again.

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 was still in theatres when the lockdown was announced. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was supposed to release on March 24, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely. Similar situations are being faced by many Bollywood projects. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo was supposed to release on the silver screen on April 17, 2020, but it has now settled for a OTT release.

Image credit: Maniesh Paul Instagram, Neena Gupta Instagram

