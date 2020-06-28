Irrfan Khan Went To See Shooting Of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Ganga Ki Saugandh'; Read Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan's Ganga Ki Saugandh was one of the most popular movies of its time. The movie performed very well at the box office. The 1978 film is directed and produced by Sultan Ahmed and it features Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Bindu in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a man named Thakur Singh who is shown to be a village landlord. The film depicts how he assaults Jevva's mother and kicks Jeeva out of the village. However, Jeeva plans on getting revenge and comes up with a plan to become a dacoit with the aim to take revenge.

The dialogues of the film are penned by Wajahat Mirza. The flick has some of the most memorable songs. Some of the unforgettable tracks include Chal Musafir, Maano To Main Ganga, Roop Jab Aisa Mila, etc. The songs for the movie have been sung by some of the most established singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, and Kishore Kumar. With all that said now, read to know some of the most interesting trivia about the film.

'Ganga Ki Saugandh' trivia

Late actor Irrfan Khan once went to see the filming of the movie when he was a kid, as some sequences were shot in his hometown.

Actress Shammi, the then-wife of director Sultan Ahmed, shared a very good rapport with Big B and that was one of the major reasons why Amitabh Bachchan signed for the film. Shammi also carried out the role of a production assistant for the film.

Sultan Ahmed, the director, first narrated the storyline of the film to Shatrughan Sinha. The director narrated the storyline while they were filming for the movie Heera. Sultan Ahmed initially considered Shatrughan Sinha to essay the lead role in this film.

Reshma Pathan, who essayed the role of stunt woman in the flick, supported for the cause of woman rights in the film industry and she went on to become the first woman to be a part of the stunt artist association.

Rajesh Khanna, one of the most prominent actors of the industry, claimed that he was initially considered to essay the lead role in the movie.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, where he essayed the role of Mirza Sheikh. The Shoojit Sircar-directorial released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The actor has several upcoming projects including Brahmastra, Butterfly, Jhund, and others.

