Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi' Was Manmohan Desai's Last Film As Director

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in a wide range of movies and has delivered several memorable performances throughout his acting career. Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati is one of his most memorable collaborations with Manmohan Desai in the 80s. Produced by S. Ramanathan, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Nirupa Roy and Amrish Puri in key roles. Although the movie did not perform well at the box-office, the film received acclaim for its storyline, the songs and the performances by the actors. With all that said now, read to know some of the most interesting trivia about Amitabh Bachchan's Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi:

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi' trivia

Amitabh Bachchan's Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi was the last movie helmed by prominent director Manmohan Desai as the director has announced his retirement along with the completion of the movie.

Manmohan Desai was reportedly disappointed with Jaya Pradha's marriage as the director felt that the marital status of Jaya Pradha would affect the movie and he wished that Pradha kept her marriage private instead of going public.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa House: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Actor's Bungalow

Originally, the script for Amitabh Bachchan's Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi was penned by Kader Khan, however, due to an alleged fight between the director, Manmohan Desai and Kader Khan, the script of the movie was later changed. The original script penned by Kader Khan has three heroes and one of the heroes was penned for Rishi Kapoor.

The original script changed and Rishi Kapoor, who was originally assigned lead role was dropped and the actor was not informed about the same. This hurt the actor as Kapoor had a strong bond with the director, Manmohan Desai.

ALSO READ | Did You Know Rekha Dubbed For Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Sooryavansham'?

Amitabh Bachchan's Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi was officially announced in the year 1985 and the title of the movie was Amar Akbar Anthony Part 2. Three lead actors, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Rishi Kapoor were signed for the Manmohan Desai-directorial. However, due to unknown reasons, Jeetendra opted out of the movie and Mithun Chakraborty was replaced by Jeetendra. Kader Khan was working on the script of the movie during that time.

Amitabh Bachchan's Gangaa Jamuna Saraswathi was dedicated to iconic actor, Raj Kapoor.

Allah Rakha Rahman's background music was used in some of the scenes of Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi.

ALSO READ | When Amitabh Bachchan Got A Surprise Visit From The Legendary Michael Jackson; Read

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Zanjeer' And Other Films With Keshto Mukherjee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.