Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa House: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Actor's Bungalow

Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in a wide range of successful films over the years. He is among the biggest celebrities in India. His iconic Jalsa house in Juhu has several interesting facts that many fans might be unaware of. So, read on to know more interesting trivia about this luxurious home at Juhu:

Facts about Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa home

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with some of the most prominent directors, actors, and producers in the film industry over the years. The actor is known to share some good rapport with several popular filmmakers. Ramesh Sippy remains to be one of the directors whose works with Amitabh Bachchan is widely noted. The two have collaborated together in some of the most iconic films like Sholay, Shaan, and others. According to reports, Ramesh Sippy, director of the iconic 1975 flick Sholay, gifted the Jalsa bungalow to Amitabh Bachchan for his performance in the movie Satte Pe Satta.

ALSO READ | Did You Know Rekha Dubbed For Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Sooryavansham'?

Fans often gather at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa on Sundays, and Bachchan greets all his fans and admirers. Sometimes, Amitabh Bachchan is joined by his family members for the meet and greet session held on Sunday. A large number of people gather at his house in order to get a glimpse of the star. Amitabh Bachchan shares several pictures of the meet-and-greet session on Sunday on Instagram. Check out the pictures shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram:

ALSO READ | When Amitabh Bachchan Got A Surprise Visit From The Legendary Michael Jackson; Read

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan's first place when he rose to prominence was Prateeksha, which is located in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Prateeksha house is known to be just a kilometer away from his current residence, which is Jalsa. The bungalow is known to be a special place for Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Zanjeer' And Other Films With Keshto Mukherjee

Reportedly, acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap is known to be the first director to film in Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow. There are various functions held at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa including Diwali and other family functions.

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding took place in Jalsa. It is also known that their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan was brought to Jalsa in order to pay respects to their ancestors. Check out another image from the house:

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan With Zeenat Aman Or Rekha; Who Is Better In The Lead?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.