Amitabh Bachchan Gives An Insight Into His Life At The Hospital Through His Blog Post

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted at the Nanavati Hospital after being tested positive for Coronavirus. Apart from keeping his fans updated about his health through his social media account, Amitabh Bachchan has also been regularly updating his blogs, for fans to read. Through his blog, the actor wrote how he felt inside the hospital, as he gets treated with Covid-19.

Amitabh Bachchan gives an insight into his life at the hospital through his blog

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, through his blog post, shared how he felt inside the room of cure, caught in his own thoughts. He shared about the places his mind often wanders to, while he sits back in his room. In his blog, he wrote that he never had the time to sit idly and wonder about the world and its creation, but now that he had ample time, he let his mind wander. He wandered about several things and also admired the thinkers and the visionaries of the times that is the writers, poets, philosophers and scientists. He wrote that these people work for the good of humanity, but what provokes them to thought is still a mystery to him.

In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .. .. at times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you prays that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands ..

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Saudagar': The Only Film That Paired Bachchan With NutanTowards the end of his blog, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned all those people who had been keeping him in their prayers and wishing for a speedy recovery. He also posted pictures on his social media accounts and thanked them for wishing him good health. Currently, the actor is at the hospital and according to the sources close to him, he has been doing fine. Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 12, 2020.

