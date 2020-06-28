Unseen Picture: Madhuri Dixit Poses With Amitabh Bachchan In A Rare Photoshoot

Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan's unseen picture has been making rounds on the internet. Fans and followers have been wondering about the time when they posed for the snap. Check out the photo:

Unseen picture of Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan

Recently, an unseen picture featuring Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan has been doing the rounds on social media. It showcases Bachchan in a formal outfit. He has donned a grey pant coat ensemble with a black patterned tie. The actor is also sporting long hair with a salt-and-pepper beard in the photo.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit has worn traditional attire. She is looking gorgeous in multi-coloured ethnic wear. The actor has opted for royal makeup in the unseen picture and applied a red lip shade and designer Bindi. For a complete look, Dixit has tied her hair in a puffed bun and left curled hair on either side of the face. She has also opted for heavy jewellery by accessorising gold choker piece and large statement earrings with the attire.

Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan's collaborations

Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan are considered to be among the most loved celebrities in the industry. However, the duo has never worked together in any film. Although they shared the screen space in the 1998 action comedy movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dixit marked her appearance in only Mere Pyaar Kaa Ras Zara Chakhna O Makhna song.

Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan have never collaborated for a Bollywood project for various reasons. According to reports, Dixit made her Bollywood debut in the 1980s and had to struggle a lot before tasting success. Initially, not many actors were willing to work with her. Reports suggest that during that phase, Anil Kapoor came forward to do some movies with her like Beta, Tezaab, Parinda, and, Hifazat, to name a few. Many of them emerged out to become super hits, and Madhuri Dixit started gaining popularity.

Later on, she also got an offer to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan in a project. As per reports, Anil Kapoor stopped her from accepting the proposal after which she had to drop the movie. They also suggest that Kapoor had become possessive about Madhuri Dixit back then. So, she did not feature in any film alongside Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, after this incident, she also did not appear in any movie with Anil Kapoor besides Total Dhamaal in 2019.

