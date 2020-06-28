Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' Memes That You Must Check Out Right Away

Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay is one of the most iconic movies in Bollywood. The movie garnered widespread attention for numerous reasons, including its storyline, the songs, the leading performances, etc. Apart from that, there's a massive number of memes on Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay that are quite hilarious. With all that said now, here are some of the top Sholay memes you must check out:

Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay memes

Sholay features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan in lead roles. Considered to be one of the greatest Hindi films, the Ramesh Sippy directorial bagged top position at British Film Institue's 2022 poll under the category of Top 10 Indian Films. The film broke numerous records, including the record of continuously showcasing the film in many theatres across India.

Troller going to their ‘boss’ to share the news...🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8g5LmemBPX — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2020

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/lamQPm5Yln — Chetan Puttagunta (@chetanp) May 20, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role Jai; Dharmendra played the role of Veeru; Sanjeev Kumar essayed the role of Thakur Baldev Singh, and Amjad Khan essayed the role of the iconic character Gabbar Singh. Female leads Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan played the roles of Basanti and Radha respectively. Here's another meme:

When your dad orders a pizza for you and himself

You end up eating the whole pizza by yourself

Father: Kitne slices the?#amp #memes #gabar #sholay pic.twitter.com/GChbIieKfb — Assorted Motion Pictures (@amppvtltd) November 18, 2018

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Comic Books That Could Have Been Made Into Movies

Sholay gained wide attention for its action sequences and songs. The film managed to bag a whopping nine Filmfare nominations. M. S. Shinde also bagged the Best Editing Award in the film. Yet another interesting thing about the film is the release date as the film released on August 15, 1975. The day holds a special significance as it is also celebrated as Indian Independence Day.

Reaction of Trollers IT cell boss when informed of the news!🤣 pic.twitter.com/zE8hVwXmmq — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2020

Someone made a Sholay-based Sanju meme echoing what the wogma review said! (Received via WhatsApp without credit to source) pic.twitter.com/GX2n34sOkK — wogma (@wogma) July 5, 2018

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable On-set Pictures With Wife Jaya Bachchan; See Here

The soundtrack of the film is still widely popular today. Legendary Indian music composer, R. D. Burman composed the soundtrack of the film. The lyrics for the songs are penned by iconic lyricist Anand Bakshi.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

There are several memorable songs from the movie that bagged awards and accolades. The song Mehbooba Mehbooba sung by R. D. Burman bagged him Filmfare Award nomination as Playback Singer for his outstanding performance in the song. Some of the most memorable songs from the movie include Yeh Dosti, Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Koi Haseena, and others. The tracks were sung by some of the greatest singers like Lata Mangeshkar, and Kishore Kumar.

ALSO READ | Movies In Which Amitabh Bachchan Played Characters With The Name 'Vijay'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.