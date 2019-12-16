'The Office' Releases 'Threat Level Midnight'; Reboot To Follow?

The Office is an American mockumentary situational comedy show that depicts the everyday lives of office employees in the fictional firm of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The show has garnered several accolades including Peabody award, Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe, and four Primetime Emmy Awards. Recently, the show released the full version of Threat Level Midnight. Read more to know about the whole story.

Threat Level Midnight on YouTube

The Office recently released the full version of Threat Level Midnight. It is directed, written, and produced by Michael Scott. His first film premiered during the 17th episode of the seventh season of the show. Threat Level Midnight features all the characters of the show who work in Dunder Mifflin, along with a cameo from Rashida Jones as Karen, Linda Purl’s Helene Beesly, David Koechner playing as Todd Packer, David Denman playing Roy Anderson, and Melora Hardin playing Jan Levinson.

The full version of Threat Level Midnight is available to stream on YouTube. It was previously only available as a bonus feature on the DVD release of the seventh season. It has a new post-credit scene attached to it. TV actor Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey had previously announced that there is an idea going around about a reunion movie of The Office. However, not much had been revealed about it yet, by the actors or the makers of The Office. NBC's Bonnie Hammer recently said that he is quite interested in the making of the Office reboot.

All the ideas about surrounding The Office are in the pre-production phase, and it is not concrete yet. Fans of the show and the actors are highly anticipating the arrival of a reboot, and the reunion movie of The Office. Threat Level Midnight and the supposed rumor of the show are creating massive hype among fans.

