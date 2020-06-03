Amitabh Bachchan's Highest Grossing Films On Rotten Tomatoes; From 'Pink' To 'Khakee'

Amitabh Bachchan has a won million hearts with his acting skills and is therefore known as the legend of Bollywood. He has won several accolades for his acting including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Starred in over 200 films for over five decades, here’s taking a look at his highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pink – 100%

Released in 2016, the social-thriller film, Pink is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdury. The film revolves around three young women who went to a concert with some acquaintance, were later falsely accused of molesting the politician's son and demanding money for it. And while Deepak, a retired lawyer, was in the courtroom, he's helping them battle the case. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer below.

Khakee – 100%

Released in 2004, the action crime film, Khakee is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film revolves around a police force squad escorts a suspected terrorist from Chandigarh to Mumbai. But their journey transforms into a deadly survival when an ex-cop tries to stop them from getting to Mumbai. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer below.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... – 100%

Released in 2001, the romance drama film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... is directed by Karan Johar. The film revolves around Rahul, who is from a very rich family, is disowned by his father after he marries a poor woman, and moves to London to create a new life. Years later, his little brother Rohan, who is now grown up, embarks on a quest to bring Rahul home and reunite the family again. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer below.

Piku – 88%

Released in 2015, the comedy-drama film, Piku is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is about a quirky comedy about a daughter's relationship with her aging father, whose eccentricity drives everybody crazy. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer below.

