Amitabh Bachchan's Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime | From 'Silsila' To 'Wazir'

Amitabh Bachchan had to struggle in his initial days in Bollywood to make his way to stardom. But seems like he has made the best of his career and it is very evident as Amitabh has worked in over 200 films till date. The legendary actor has been in the industry for over 50 years in Bollywood. The actor has received many accolades for his prolific performances.

Amitabh Bachchan was also bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award which is known to be the highest film honour in India. His movies are known to be enriching and fans love watching him on the big screen. So, here’s taking a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s films that fans can watch on Amazon Prime.

Silsila

The film Silsila released in 1991 and was directed by Yash Chopra. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar in pivotal roles. The rom-com film revolved around Amitabh Bachchan’s character who sacrifices his love and then gets married to his deceased brother's pregnant fiancée to complete his brotherly duties. But over time, when fate brings him in front of his former flame, he then decides to give in to his desires and move on.

Wazir

Released in 2016, the film Wazir was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film reportedly gained a lot of positive response to the plot of the film. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. The crime thriller revolved around an anti-terrorism squad officer who assists a chess player on a wheelchair.

Amar Akbar Anthony

The film Amar Akbar Anthony released in 1977 and was directed by Manmohan Desai. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi in pivotal roles. The story revolves around three brothers who were raised in different religious houses. But as per fate, they reunite after many years and then plan on to take revenge on those responsible for their separation.

102 not out

The film 102 Not Out released in 2018 and was directed by Umesh Shukla. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolved around Dattatraya (Amitabh’s character) who is 102-years-old, he lives with his 75-year-old son, Babulal. And then Dattatraya, who wants to live like a youngster, wants to break the world record for being the oldest man alive.

Image courtesy: Sony Pictures India Youtube

