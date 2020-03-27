Amitabh Bachchan's Worst Films According To IMDb | Check Out The List

The stalwart of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan gained stardom after films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay. He recently featured in movies like Badla, Pink and more. The legendary actor has also seen ups and downs in his career. The longstanding host of television series ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has a list of films that were a disaster at the box office.

Amitabh Bachchan movies that tanked on the box-office

AAG

Famous director Ram Gopal Verma’s film AAG was rated 1.7 by IMDb. The plot of the film is about a pair of bodyguards who worked for a politician, who later get exposed in a scandal. Both the bodyguards flee to Mumbai and start working a gangster and then finds that police are onto them.

The story of the film is written by Salim Khan and Rahil Qazi. The film featured actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn. According to IMDb. For the role of Sushant Singh, Manoj Bajpai was signed. However, later he opted out of the movie.

Mrityudaata

Director-writer Mehul Kumar made the Mrityudaata in 1997 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Karishma Kapoor. The movie was released on May 25, 1997. When Amitabh Bachchan was questioned after the film was released about the massive failure, he answered that he hasn’t seen the whole movie yet. IMDb rated the film with 2.5 stars. With this movie, Amitabh made his comeback as a superstar after a six-year sabbatical.

Aladin

Sujoy Ghosh directed film Aladin starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh. The film was rated 4.6 stars on IMDb. The plot of the story is about a child whose name is Aladin Chatterjee based on fairytale Aladin.

As he grows up he follows the legacy of the name unleashing the gin and wooing the female student, Jasmine. But the villain ringmaster approaches. According to IMDb, the film took 4 years to complete. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was approached for the role of Aladin but Amitabh suggested that they both are already working together on a few other projects.

