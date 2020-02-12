Amitabh Bachchan's Recent Movies To Watch On Netflix: From 'Te3n' To 'Badla'

Amitabh Bachchan has a won million hearts with his acting skills and is therefore known as the legend of Bollywood. He has won several accolades for his acting including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Starred in 200 films for over five decades, here are five recently released films of Amitabh that fans can watch on Netflix.

Badla

Released in 2019, the mystery thriller revolves around an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, who keeps insisting that she is wrongfully framed for committing a crime. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. And according to reports, the film received positive responses for the prolific acting and also managed to do well at the box office.

Pink

Released in 2016, the social-thriller film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdury. The film revolves around three young women who went to a concert with some of their friends, where later they were wrongfully accused of molesting and claiming for money from the politician’s son. And while they were in the courtroom Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Also read | Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Philosophical Quotes On Social Media

Wazir

Released in 2016, the film Wazir was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film reportedly gained a lot of positive response to the plot of the film. The crime thriller revolved around an anti-terrorism squad officer who assists a chess player on a wheelchair. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

Also read | From 'Don' To 'Black', Amitabh Bachchan's Best Roles That Prove He Is A Versatile Actor

Te3n

Released in 2016, the film Te3n was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Amitabh Bachchan's character who is a 70-year-old man, as he seeks help from a priest and a police officer as he is on the search of the bad people who kidnapped and killed his granddaughter.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Posts Golden Photograph Of Legendary Singers Asha-Lata, Cites 'telepathy'

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan, The Angry Young Man's Iconic Movies; From 'Sholay' To 'Zanjeer'

Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.