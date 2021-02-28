Amitabh Bachchan Hints At Undergoing Surgery, Worried Fans Pray For Speedy Recovery

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his health update through his blog and hinted that he will undergo surgery due to his health condition. The 78-year-old senior actor gave an update about his health on his blog where he did not reveal much about his condition and wrote, "Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write.”

Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery?

Since the time, the actor shared his medical update, it has left his fans worried as they shared their distress in the comment section. Praying for his speedy recovery and speculating about his health condition, fans poured in their love for the legendary actor. One of the users wished the actor good health and prayed to see him back to work soon. Another user asked the actor about his health and assured the prayers of his fans. A third follower of the actor also prayed for his speedy recovery and strength to overcome the obstacles.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan and other members of the Bachchan family including Abhishek, Aishwarya, and their 9-year-old daughter Aardhaya had contracted the deadly coronavirus. The family stayed in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital until they were recovered from the illness. The actor who emerged victoriously from COVID-19 in July last year had taken to Twitter and thanked his fans for their immense love and wishes. “The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you,” he tweeted then.

T 3593 -

à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤“à¤‚, à¤¸à¤¦ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤¨à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¥‚à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¶ à¤¨à¥‡

à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥‡à¤¹ à¤°à¥‚à¤ªà¥€ à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¾à¤‚à¤§ à¤¤à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ ;

à¤¬à¤¹ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾, à¤¤à¤° à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤…à¤ªà¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¥‡,

à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤…à¤‚à¤§à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¥‹ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¨à¥‡,

à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤œà¥à¤µà¤²à¤¿à¤¤ à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ

à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤—à¤¤ à¤†à¤­à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤¨ à¤•à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤‰à¤à¤—à¤¾ ,

à¤¬à¤¸ à¤¶à¥€à¤¶ à¤à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¤ à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤• à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ ðŸ™ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo was currently shooting for his upcoming film Mayday, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh. He will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy drama Brahmastra.

