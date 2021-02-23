Mohanlal Gifts Amitabh Bachchan Book Written By Daughter Vismaya, Big B Sends Best Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal are two of the veterans when it comes to the Indian film industry. The duo enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but all over the world. The fans of two megastars were in for a pleasant surprise recently as they had a sweet exchange of words on social media. Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he received a special gift from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. For all the people who are wondering about the Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter exchange, here is everything you need to know about it.

Amitabh Bachchan sends his wishes to Mohanlal and his daughter for her book

Mohanlal recently gifted Amitabh Bachchan a book written and illustrated by his daughter. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared the news with everyone. The book titled Grains of Stardust contains various poems and paintings done by Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya. In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan praised Mohanlal's daughter and also the Malayalam actor. He shared his best wishes for Mohanlal's daughter and her book by tweeting, “T 3823 - MohanLal , superstar pf Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of , sends me a book, "Grains of Stardust", written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya .. A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings .. Talent is hereditary ! My best wishes” Here is a look at Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter.

T 3823 - MohanLal , superstar pf Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of , sends me a book,

"Grains of Stardust", written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya ..

A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings ..

Talent is hereditary ! My best wishes pic.twitter.com/KPmojUbxhk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2021

Also Read | Mohanlal Turns Chef For Friends And Family, Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Inside Videos

Also Read | Mohanlal's Response To Ravichandran Ashwin On 'Drishyam 2' Leaves All-rounder Star-struck

Mohanlal responds to Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan shared his appreciating post on Twitter, Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and thanked Big B for his compliments. He reshared the tweet on his account and wrote, “Words of appreciation coming from a legend is the best compliment and blessing Maya can get ! As for me this is the proudest moment as a father. Thank you @SrBachchan Sir.” He had also replied to the original tweet and mentioned that he is grateful for the tweet that Amitabh Bachchan shared. Here is a look at Mohanlal’s Twitter.

Words of appreciation coming from a legend is the best compliment and blessing Maya can get ! As for me this is the proudest moment as a father. Thank you @SrBachchan Sir. https://t.co/RdTtZmRGLr — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 23, 2021

Good morning Sir...Pranam...

so grateful for the tweet you shared ..coming from you, its a compliment of the highest order. Thank you for your time and the kind gesture..🙏 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 23, 2021

Also Read | Mohanlal's Directorial Debut 'Barozz' To Go On Floors In March

Also Read | Mammootty Was Almost Replaced By Mohanlal In Kadha Parayumbol! Did You Know?

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 premiered recently on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is being received well from audiences all over the world. The critics have praised the movie and the viewers have also given it a positive review. It is a sequel to the 2013 Malayalam movie Drishyam. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the film Jhund which is helmed by Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule.

Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.