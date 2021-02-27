Wasim Jaffer Remembers Amitabh Bachchan After England Succumb To 2-day Loss In Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli & co. steamrolled England by 10 wickets inside two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, February 26. On the back of Axar Patel’s 11-wicket match haul, the Indian team completed England’s trouncing late on Day 2 and took a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. After the match, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and mocked England’s defeat with a hilarious meme featuring popular actor Amitabh Bachchan.

India vs England 3rd Test: Axar Patel takes match-winning 5-32 — watch video

6⃣ wickets in the first innings

5⃣ wickets in the second innings



Sit back & enjoy Man of the Match award winner @akshar2026's 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third @Paytm #INDvENG #PinkBallTest. 👌👌 #TeamIndia



Watch that sensational bowling display 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

India vs England 3rd Test: Wasim Jaffer mocks England’s defeat at Ahmedabad

Immediately after India’s 10-wicket win, cricketer-turned-coach Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and shared a hilarious meme to sum up England’s performance in the pink-ball contest. Sharing a picture of the Hindi-film veteran Amitabh Bachchan from one of his old tourism commercials, Jaffer wrote “Kuch din toh guzariye Gujarat me” (translation: at least spend some more time in Gujarat) in the caption.

The aforementioned caption was a direct dig at the English batsmen for getting bundled out twice to Indian spinners within two days at Gujarat’s Narendra Modi Stadium. With just 140.2 overs, the match became the seventh shortest Test in history in terms of the number of balls bowled. Here is a look at Wasim Jaffer’s comical meme after the visiting English team succumbed to their second successive defeat in the series.

India vs England 3rd Test updates

Earlier on Day 1, the England batsmen were folded out for just 112 inside two sessions. In response, Rohit Sharma scored a cracking 66, however, Team India only managed a 33-run advantage over the visitors. England later were shot out for just 81 in their second innings on the back of Axar Patel’s 5-32 and R Ashwin’s 4-48. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill overhauled their 49-run target without losing any wicket.

Indian openers celebrate win: watch video

Joe Root bowling performance

English skipper Joe Root’s bowling spell on Day 2 turned out to be one of the highlights of the gripping Test match. He rolled his arm over during India’s first innings, thus instigating a great Indian collapse as they were bowled out for just 145. He bowled just 6.2 overs and dismissed the likes of Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin in his maiden five-wicket haul.

Joe Root bowling figures in India’s first innings

