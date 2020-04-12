Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Likely To Be First Bollywood Release In China Post COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all industries have faced a major setback as the world has come to a standstill until the scare of the novel Coronavirus is over. The film industry has also suffered in the wake of the deadly virus which originated in the city of Wuhan in China. However, as the country has started to return to normalcy after the lockdown due to the outbreak, industries will be expected to resume functioning soon.

When the theatres open in the cities in China, the first Bollywood film to be screened will be Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group Shibashish Sarkar announced the news while in an interaction with an entertainment portal. He revealed that Super 30 will be the first film to release in China as and when their markets open up.

About the film

Super 30 was based on the life and struggles of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna, India. The film details his journey as he works his way through challenges towards success before running the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan played the role of the genius mathematician in the film which was directed by Queen fame Vikas Bahl and also featured actors Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu in prominent roles.

The Coronavirus pandemic

The virus, known as COVID-19, is spread by droplets from coughs or sneezes. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. In others with weaker immune systems, especially older adults and the others who are susceptible to illness, it can cause pneumonia. There is no known treatment, but some drugs have shown promise and await trials in control studies.

