Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Befitting Reply To Man Who Accuses Him Of Plagiarism

Amitabh Bachchan has a huge following on social media and the vetreran actor keeps his fans updated at all times. The actor recently got called out by a fan who said that he plagiarised a quote on his post. Read to know what Bachchan replied.

Amitabh Bachchan on man who accused him

Amitabh Bachchan shared a monochrome picture on his social media handles. He captioned it with FB 2684 - "Maturity is when we are content to feel we are right about something, without feeling the necessity to prove someone else is wrong." ~ Ef Kv. Amitabh also captioned it in Hindi “परिपक्वता - जब हम किसी बात पर संतुष्ट होते हैं की हम सही हैं ; बिना ये सोचे , की किसी और को ग़लत साबित करना ज़रूरी है ~ अब” on the post. After he shared it a fan accused him that he has plagiarised the caption from Charles Darwin and did not even give credit to him.

Amitabh Bachchan replied to the comment in his own manner. In a post, Bachchan replied, "Sir Mr Sam G .. if you would care to notice the post, it is written within quotes(“), which indicated that it is not mine .. also please note that after the quote is over and (”) indicator is closed, there is a ~ Ef k written .. when this indication is given it shows where the quote came from .. The Ef is my extended family member whose initial is ‘k’ .. he sent me this, and I thought it was a good quote to share with the rest of my followers on FB .. some of the followers are English challenged, so I translated the quote to the best of my ability in Hindi .. that translation does not carry the (“) mark because it is mine .. and so at the end of the Hindi, there is a ~ mark, with my initials AB, which in Hindi (added the Hindi letters)." [sic] Check out his full reply and same post from Twitter.

T 3484 -"Maturity is when we are content to feel we are right about something, without feeling the necessity to prove someone else is wrong." ~ Ef Kv



परिपक्वता - जब हम किसी बात पर संतुष्ट होते हैं की हम सही हैं ; बिना ये सोचे , की किसी और को ग़लत साबित करना ज़रूरी है ~ अब pic.twitter.com/oQHICHLFuJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2020

Earlier, during the Janata Curfew announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on last Sunday, Amitabh had tweeted an opinion that vibrations from clapping, blowing conch shells would reduce or destroy coronavirus potency. On facing social media flak, Bachchan subsequently took down his post. However, this time it was Bachchan's reply that was appreciated by everyone.

