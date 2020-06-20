Soha Ali Khan Remembers Dad Mansoor AK Pataudi, Rejoices In Kunal & Inaaya's Bond; Watch

With Fathers' Day just around the corner, Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan has chosen to celebrate every child's hero by remembering her father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Through her latest Instagram update, the Rang De Basanti actor has shared precious moments of a father-daughter bond through adorable pictures of herself with Tiger Pataudi. The video montage also has pictures of her daughter Inaaya Naumi with 'best friend, tickle monster, partner-in-rhyme and crime' dad Kunal Kemmu.

She wrote, "Every little girl sees a hero in her father. But my father wasn’t just my hero - he was yours too. Soft spoken, witty and collected, he commanded respect, never demanded it. Fathers don’t realise how much their kids absorb just by watching them. And as I watch Kunal with Inaaya now, I see what they mean to each other. He’s her best friend, her secret keeper, her tickle monster, her partner in rhyme and in crime. He exposes her to things I’m too fearful to, he makes her laugh in a way I forget to. He is forever her hero. So today as I remember my father and celebrate my daughter’s father and all the other fathers out there, I want you to remember that you are your children’s heroes so let’s give them the heroes they deserve."

Soha Ali Khan has often shared updates of her husband Kunal Kemmu's quality time with their daughter Inaaya and they're too cute for words. In his interaction with a national daily, Kunal had recently disclosed that the lockdown has made their daughter very happy as she finds her parents at home at all times. The proud father also shared an interesting anecdote about Inaaya as he spoke about how kids are aware of an outbreak of a bad disease.

Kunal had revealed that Inaaya has learned the word -"coronavirus"- and every time he teases her about stepping out, she warns him against it. He shared that Inaaya knows that people are staying at home because of coronavirus. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared many adorable pictures and videos of their daughter on their social media accounts.

