Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises For Director Shoojit Sircar For His Acting Skills

Amitabh Bachchan recently praised director Shoojit Sircar for his creativity and acting skills. The actor took to his blog page and wrote about reuniting with Sircar after their film Piku (2015) and Pink (2016). Seems like Amitabh Bachchan was thrilled to work with Shoojit once again in Gulabo Sitabo.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote saying that Shoojit Sarkar is no director. He is a multitude of creative beings in one body. He also said that Shoojit is a prominent graduate from NSD –National School of Drama and his performing qualities far outweigh his qualities as a director.

The actor further went on to write about his character, Mirza in the upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. He wrote that the character is a reflection of Shoojit Sircar’s vision.

The results of the performances seen are in the director’s own personal briefings on the nature of the characters. He also wrote that every little detail is brought out, and all of a sudden there is the ease that Shoojit wants. The Piku actor further went on to write saying that they do what Shoojit enacts for them. And from him there is no individual output, it is all Shoojit’s doing because “He tells, I follow.”

Apart from this, lately, Amitabh Bachchan has kept his followers occupied with a different kind of entertaining pictures and videos. He has been preparing for the release of Gulabo Sitabo, which since the release of his trailer has created quite some hype among netizens.

Recently, the actor decided to boost the excitement by posting a short glimpse of the film on his Instagram account. The scene features a fun conversation between the characters of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana where they can be seen having a small argument about money. Check out the post below.

About the film

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama movie that is all set to premiere on June 12, 2020. The film's plot revolves around two men, one landlord and a tenant, and their quarrels over small issues. The movie was helmed by Shoojit Sircar and composed by Juhi Chaturvedi. This film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles.

