Amitabh Bachchan Spots 'well Wishers' Outside Jalsa Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, almost all actors have been containing themselves indoors. Due to the lockdown, actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been following a practice of coming out on his balcony every Sunday to meet his fans, has not been able to interact with them. However, this Sunday he noticed that there were still many well-wishers outside his Juhu home, Jalsa.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Is Abhishek Bachchan’s “hero”; Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan spots well-wishers outside his house

Amitabh Bachchan has spotted 'well-wishers' outside his house. He recently took to social media to pay his heartfelt tribute to the cleaning staff who are working relentlessly even during the pandemic. He shared a few pictures of the cleaning staff doing their job outside his house in Mumbai. He even praised them for continuing to perform their work even during such a time.

Amitabh Bachchan even went on to add that there is no dearth of well-wishers outside his home even now. Earlier his fans used to wait for him, however, now the cleaning staff are his well-wishers too. He even added in the caption that who said the weekly well-wishers' meetings have been stopped when this is the sight at his house’s gate.

ALSO READ | Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Famous Poems By Amitabh Bachchan's Father

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

T 3534 - kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !! pic.twitter.com/9jjreZziCO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 17, 2020

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Proud To Receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The veteran actor’s heartfelt tribute comes in at a time when it is dangerous to step outside the house. Amitabh Bachchan cannot stop thanking enough for such individuals who work despite the dangers for the smooth functioning of things. Similar to his words, a clean and healthy surrounding is important to fight the pandemic as well.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has been immersing himself in work even during the pandemic. He has been shooting for the registration videos for his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati’s new season from home. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and will also star Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Bachchan. The film was earlier scheduled to have a theatre release. However, due to the uncertainty about theatre openings, the makers of the film have decided to release the film on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video instead.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Apologises To His EF, Addresses The 'matters Of The Mobile'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.