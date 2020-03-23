Amitabh Bachchan Is The Loudest In Saluting All Essentials Services, Here's Proof

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is the most well-known actor in the Bollywood industry and has fans from across the nation. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen putting to use his popularity by spreading as much awareness as he can and doing his part. Amitabh Bachchan is the loudest in saluting all essential services. Recently he took to his Instagram account where he saluted the people who are working on the frontline of medical hospitals to fight the Coronavirus. Read on to know more.

Also Read | COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, Alia Share Tips As B-Town-Maha Govt Join Hands, Watch

Amitabh Bachchan salutes all who're providing essential services and medical help

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of a medical frontline assistant who is can be seen covering their mouth with a mask while they hold a child in their arms. The child’s face represents India and the picture implies how the medical staff is working day in and day out risking their own lives to save the lives of the nation who have been affected by the disease. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his post that he wants to show respect and honour the people who are working to save us (the people of the country). Check out the post below.

Big B has been constantly spreading awareness about self-quarantine and other precautionary measures to take during the outbreak of Coronavirus. Moreover, he was seen telling his fans how he would observe Janta Curfew and ring bells at 5 PM on March 22nd. His posts encouraged his fans to participate in the same way and to show gratitude to people giving us essential services. Check out the posts below.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Posts Misinformation On Coronavirus As 'opinion', Gets Schooled By PIBFCU

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan To Play Katrina Kaif's Father After Playing Deepika Padukone's In 'Piku'?

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces His Childhood As Harshdeep Kaur Sings 'Taati Vaao Na Lagai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.