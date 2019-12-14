Panipat Box Office Collection On Day 8; Faces Tough Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh

Panipat has been the talk of the town, especially after it faced criticism from certain communities in Rajasthan. Though the movie is in the midst of controversy, fans of the lead actors are not concerned with the #BoycottPanipat. Read more to know about the box office collection on day eight:

Panipat box-office collection on the eighth day

Panipat: The Great Betrayal has not been doing well at the box office, all over the world. It released on December 6, 2019, and is well received by the fans of the actors all over the internet, but the Box office collection of this flick is not doing much well. On December 12, the historical period drama completed a week in the theatres. The movie is doing well and has managed to collect over ₹25.68 in the first week.

The movie, on its first day in the theatres, collected over ₹4 crores. On its first Monday and Tuesday, the flick earned 2.59 crore and 2.21 crore, respectively. The following day, it could not garner many views, as the collection of the day was approximated at ₹1.70 crores. The day eight collection of the movie is approximated over 2 crores according to reports.

About the movie

Panipat is directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Ashok Chakradhar. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative role, locking horns on-screen with the Aurangzeb actor Arjun Kapoor. Kriti Sanon is seen playing the on-screen love interest and wife Arjun Kapoor’s Peshwa. The movie is doing well at the box office but is facing critical competition from Kartik Aaryan’s comedy flick Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is currently dominating the domestic box office. Rani Mukherji’s Mardaani 2 released yesterday, and it has been speculated that it will give a tough competition to Panipat.

