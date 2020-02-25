Amitabh Bachchan Is Very Fond Of His Kids And His Instagram Is Testimony To This Fact

Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as Big B, has undoubtedly been the Shahenshah of Bollywood. For more than four decades, the 75-year-old megastar of the industry has been a very successful actor. In spite of all his stardom, Amitabh Bachchan always manages to make it a point that he spends time with his kids.

Amitabh is an avid social media user and mostly keeps his Instagram updated with pictures of his kids. These photos are a testimony to the fact that Amitabh Bachchan is very fond of his kids and their life and career. To witness the true love of the father, daughter and son’s trio, here are some heartwarming pictures posted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read | Shweta Wears Love For Amitabh Bachchan On Her Sleeve Literally; Big B, Jaya Bachchan Proud

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Researches On 'dude' Meaning After Being Called So, Result Leaves Him LOL

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Has An Important Question To Ask At 3 AM; Fans Advice Him To Sleep

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Inspiring Quotes Will Give You All The Monday Motivation You Need

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.