Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable & Witty Tweets Loved By Netizens

Amitabh Bachchan's tweets speak a lot for his personality. His charm, wittiness and gracefulness are beautifully portrayed through the words he chooses, to express himself in his tweets. Whether it is about a new thing in life or an incident that happened during that day, the Gulaabo Sitaabo actor loves sharing it in his tweets. The actor is currently in quarantine with his entire family yet, has managed to stay connected to his fans through social media. Here is a compilation of Amitabh Bachchan's best tweets amid Covid-19 lockdown:

Amitabh Bachchan's memorable tweets amid COVID-19 lockdown

T 3547 - इस Lockdown के काल में जितना मैंने सीखा, समझा, और जाना , उतना मैं अपने 78 वर्षों के जीवन काल में न सीख सका, न समझ सका और न ही जान सका !

इस सच्चाई को व्यक्त करना , इसी सीख, समझ और जानने का परिणाम है ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ofacrb7PiK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 30, 2020

Sr.Bachchan shared this tweet expressing his thoughts during the lockdown. The actor tweeted that amid the lockdown he has learnt and understood a lot of things that he was not able to understand throughout his life. He further added that he got to know about this only because of the lockdown, and he was glad about it.

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

Another memorable tweet of the actor was when shared a memory of his first film with Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan starred in the film Bunty Aur Babli with his son Abhishek Bachchan. He shared this fond memory when the film completed 15 years and shared how fun it was, to shoot with a team like that.

T 3522 - Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC ..

The show goes on ..

heavy in heart , to all .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2020

Although the world has come to a halt, it seems like there is no stopping for Sr Bachchan. Through one of his most memorable tweets, the actor shared about his day in short. He wrote how he has been working from his home, making social messaging videos and sending invitations for his shows too, adding that the show must go on.

T 3476 - A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. dress theme 'SUPERMAN' ..

काश की वास्तव में हम superman बन कर इस सभयंकर महामारी Corona Virus को सदा के लिए नष्ट कर सकते !! pic.twitter.com/DvT90WYs6f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan loves sharing some of his most cherished memories on Twitter. He shared a picture of himself dressed as Superman on his twitter account and also told his readers why he was dressed that way. Apparently, the actor had dressed as Superman for his son Abhishek's fancy dress birthday party.

T 3475 - Never before in my lifetime of 78 years , did I hear the entire human race wish each one of us, with a concerned, common, universal, well meaning, endearing, greeting of 'BE SAFE' !

The Earth civilisation is indeed 'CIVILISED' 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

Through another memorable tweet, he shared how surprised he was at the current happenings. He wrote he had never seen an entire human race wish for the world to be a safe and better place adding, The EartH Civilisation is indeed 'Civilised'.

