'You Get Better With Age': Lara Dutta Cherishes 'main Man' Mahesh Bhupathi On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta took to social media to shower love on her 'main man' Mahesh Bhupathi on his 46th birthday on Sunday. The Partner star shared many adorable memories of her legendary tennis player husband where he can be seen posing with their 8-year-old daughter Saira in some. The post has adorable loved up pictures of Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi along with the caption, "To my main man! You only get better with age! ðŸ˜. Happy Birthday @mbhupathi , your girls love you to the moon and back! #happybirthday".

The adorable birthday wish for Mahesh Bhupathi was liked by their fans on social media as they poured in their wishes for the sportsman and left hearts for the beautiful pictures. Actors Tisca Chopra, Sudhanshu Pandey also commented on the post with their wishes for Mahesh. Lara Dutta has often shared pictures from her personal and professional life through her social media account to keep her fans updated and entertained, especially while under the nationwide lockdown.

Lara Dutta recently made headlines for her digital debut series titled Hundred for which she was lauded by her previous film co-stars including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the eight-episode comedy-action series chronicles the misadventures of two women of contrasting natures, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs. It also features Sairat star Rinku Rajguru.

About the show

Hundred follows the story of a terminally-ill woman, played by Rink, looking for thrills who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop, played by Lara, looking for a promotion. As they both unite to accomplish their own goal in 100 days, chaos ensues. The 42-year-old actor spoke to an agency and revealed that the show offered her a chance to play a cop for the first time and one that's equal parts funny and flawed.

Lara Dutta had said, "The female characters on web are far more layered. I loved the fact that she was a cop but slightly different than the ones we are accustomed to seeing - the vigilantes, with guns who get the bad guys and change society."

