This Amitabh Bachchan Movie Is Remake Of Nicole Kidaman's 'The Other'? Read Trivia

Even though the majority of Amitabh Bachchan's movies are commercial successes at the BO, minting huge profits for the producers, some of his films also went unnoticed. In the year 2004, Big B featured in a horror-thriller drama titled Hum Kaun Hai. Helmed by movie-director Ravi Sharma Shankar, it is a hard-hitting thriller drama which gives an edge over the seat experience. A story about paranormal activities in a house affecting a family relentlessly until the truth unfolds.

The film has an ensemble cast of stellar actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Moushumi Chatterjee, Prem Chopra, and Hansika Motwani. There are a couple of facts attached with this Amitabh Bachchan starrer which might leave you stunned. So without further ado, let's take a look at some exciting "Hum Kaun Hai Trivia", you must know.

Interesting Hum Kaun Hai Trivia You Must Be Aware Of

1. Bollywood film Hum Kaun Hai is a Hindi remake of Hollywood movie The Others. Nicole Kidman played the protagonist in the highly popular film, released in the year 2001. Sannatta The Silence and Anjaane The Unknown are also Hindi adaptations of The Others. But, Sannatta The Silence was shelved by the makers when Hum Kaun Hai tanked at the box-office. Whereas Anjaane The Unknown did release but experienced a similar fate in terms of BO collections

2. The first in fact in the list of "Hum Kaun Hai Trivia" might surprise you. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's reel-Jodi of Jai and Veeru from Sholay is an iconic one. In Hum Kaun Hai too, the duo shared screen space after the gap of 23 years. It is a lesser-known fact that both the veteran actors have done this film together after featuring in Ram and Balram, which released in the year 1980.

3. Another enticing "Hum Kaun Hai trivia" on similar lines is that in a scene Bachchan and Dharmendra partially recreated the iconic Jai-Viru scene from their cult classic Sholay. Wherein Viru says "Magar Jai". In Hum Kaun Hain scene, AB's character (Frank) and Dharmendra's character (Virendra) both used similar dialogues that of Sholay with only substitute being their characters name. In the HKH scene, Frank says "Nahi Viru" to which Virendra responds "Magar Frank"

4. The makers of Hum Kaun Hai finally signed Moushumi Chatterjee to play a pivotal character in the movie, that of Nanny named Marthaa Pinto. And, were highly impressed by her performance. However, initially, they had other names in mind.

5. For the Bengali version of Hum Kaun Hai i.e Ora Kara Rupa Ganguly dubbed for Dimple Kapadia's character, the female lead in the film.

6. Next 'Hum Kaun Hai trivia' is that the Hindi drama film also released in the Bengali language as well. Irrespective of not being very familiar with Bengali, Big B chose to dub his own line for the Bengali version titled Ora Kara, instead of opting for a sound artist for the same.

