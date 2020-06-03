Shweta Bachchan Nanda Shares Vintage Pic Of Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan On 47th Anniversary

Bollywood's beloved couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary today, Wednesday, June 3. On the occasion of her parents' special day, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a vintage throwback picture of her parents and wrote, "Happy Anniversary." As seen in the picture shared, both Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan are laughing away to glory, as Big B presumably cracks an amusing joke. Take a look at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post here.

Sometime back, son Abhishek Bachchan also took to his social media handle and shared another rare old picture of the adorable couple. Once again, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are seen looking at each other in the photo. Abhishek captioned the post as "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you."

Big B's 'Anniversary special' post

Not to miss the Sholay actor's post that took the internet by storm. Amitabh Bachchan, known for his humorous and amusing activities on social media, once again set the internet blazing with his post on his 47th wedding anniversary with Jaya Bachchan. Big B shared the interesting story of their wedding on his social media profiles.

Big B shared glimpses of his and Jaya Bachchan's wedding ceremony and wrote, "47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !!

Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go. So .. I obeyed .." Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here.

The adorable couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have co-starred in many films like Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Silsila and many more. Big B and Jaya's movie together- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham still remains fresh in the hearts of fans. The film quite frequently airs on television. Fans have always loved to watch the duo together on the big screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's pictures during various occasions and festivals speak volumes of their evergreen love. Be it Diwali, or any event, their photographs always go massively viral in no time. Check out some glimpses here.

