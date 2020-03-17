Shweta Bachchan Nanda Thanks Her Kids, Navya & Agastya, With An Adorable Birthday Post

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is celebrating her 46th birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, she has taken to her Instagram account to post a lovely picture with her kids, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda thanking them for the birthday love. Here's what the post is about.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday post

In an Instagram post that Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared on her birthday, she can be seen sitting with children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda on either side. While sister Navya Naveli is all smiles in the picture, mother Shweta is seen striking a pose while brother Agastya looks extremely relaxed and chilled out. Sharing the post on her social media handle, Shweta captioned it, "No Cabin Fever here!!! ( thank you for all the birthday love ) (sic)".

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Posts Adorable Family Photo On Shweta Bachchan Nanda's 46th Birthday

Along with her children, a host of other Bollywood celebrities wished Shweta Bachchan Nanda on her birthday. Among them was also her brother, Abhishek Bachchan. In a throwback picture of the Bachchan family, Abhishek added the caption, "Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year. Evidence that you've been trying to be a fashionista since childhood... The dress!!! Wow!!! 🤣🤣🤣 Love you. 🤗 @shwetabachchan (sic)"

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Sending Birthday Wishes For Daughter Shweta Bachchan

In other news, Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and the industrialist Nikhil Nanda. She is also the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Although she has been spotted in quite a few events accompanying her mother or grandparents. She has also often been linked with other star-kids like Aryan Khan and Javed Jaaferi's son Meezaan. However, all these are just rumours still now and one of the news has ever been confirmed by either of the parties.

Also Read: Designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Share Stunning Unseen Wedding Pictures Of Shweta Bachchan Nanda From 1997, Courtesy Jaya Bachchan

Agastya Nanda, on the other hand, maintains a pretty low profile. He also pops in a few pictures of his family members. Other than that, not much is known about him except that he is close to Abhishek Bachchan, as revealed on a popular talk show.

Also Read: Shweta Bachchan Nanda Joins Karisma Kapoor & Cousins For 'family Time'

Also Read: Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Mother-in-law Ritu Nanda Passes Away, Amitabh Bachchan Informs

Also Read: Shweta Bachchan Nanda Is The New Big B In Town As She Recreates The 'Jumma Chumma' Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.