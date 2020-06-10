Unseen Pics: Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Perform Shweta Bachchan's Wedding Rituals In 1997

Bollywood's beloved couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's throwback pictures from 1997 have surfaced online. As seen in the pictures, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan perform daughter Shweta Bachchan's wedding rituals. Shweta Bachchan got married to Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and their wedding ceremony was nothing but dreamy.

As seen in the photo, Jaya Bachchan is clad in a dazzling red ghagra sari with lavish floral embroidery on it. Whereas Big B, on the other hand, sports a classic sherwani. The duo is surrounded by quite a lot of people. Not to miss Shweta Bachchan's wedding attire, which is all about handcrafted embroidery.

Another picture from Shweta Bachchan's wedding featuring Shweta and husband Nikhil Nanda shows the duo caught in an adorable moment. Shweta is all smiles as Nikhil holds her hand, and presumably whispers something in her ear. Take a look at their amazing throwback pictures from the grand affair in 1997.

(Source: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla official Instagram)

Not only this, but the Bachchans have recently treated fans with many such astounding throwback pictures which set the internet ablaze. When Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on June 3, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a vintage throwback picture of her parents. In it, both Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan were laughing away to glory, as Big B presumably cracked an amusing joke.

Even son, Abhishek Bachchan shared another rare old picture of the adorable couple. And once again, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were seen looking at each other in the photo. These pictures went massively viral as fans in huge numbers gushed to drop comments on the pics. Check them out here.

Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pics

Amitabh Bachchan himself treated his fans with a lovely post on his special day. He took a stroll down the memory lane and shared the interesting story of his wedding with Jaya Bachchan on his social media profiles. The Gulabo Sitabo actor's pictures stormed the internet in no time.

Not only the Bachchans but many Bollywood celebrities are sharing old throwback pictures to keep their fans entertained. Sonam Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, amongst others have shared endearing old pictures on their social media handles. Take a look at one such post here.

