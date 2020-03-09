The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Lauds 'dear Friend' Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Trailer

Regional Indian Cinema

Amitabh Bachchan shares the trailer of Mohanlal starrer Markkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. In the social media post, he heaps praises on Mohanlal's performance.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Popular Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to share the trailer of his "good friend" Mohanlal's upcoming movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The social media post shared on March 8, 2020, has Amitabh Bachchan heaping praises on the trailer and Mohanlal's performance in it. In his tweet Amitabh says, Mohanlal is a dear friend and colleague who asked him to watch the trailer of his upcoming movie. He further said his admiration for Mohanlal grew after watching the movie's trailer.

Check out the social media post: 

Amitabh and Mohanlal's previous collaboration

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal had previously worked together in Major Ravi's Kandahar. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ganesh Venkatraman in the lead, was a box office debacle but cemented a strong bond between Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan. Although Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan have not acted in any movie after the 2010 film, but they reportedly share a strong bond. 

Also Read | Check Out This #Throwback Video Of Vicky Kaushal Performing On Amitabh Bachchan's Songs

Also Read | Fan Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Stumped, Actor Replies With Trademark “Ehh?”

Check out the trailer of Mohanlal-starrer film: 

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan's Adorable Relationship, On-screen & Off-screen

The trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was recently released. The movie that is reported to have Chinese and British actors in its ensemble cast and consists of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others, has already crossed 3 million views on Youtube.  The Priyadarshan directorial will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020. 

Also Read | 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Trailer To Be Launched By A Popular Bollywood Actor

Also Read | Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Trailer Promises Grand Sets, Stunning Visuals

 

 

