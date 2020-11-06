Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Commitment Of Every Citizen Towards 'Motherland'; See Post

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is an active social media user is often seen posting motivational and inspirational messages. The actor who has proved his mettle in acting with his iconic roles, recently penned a song message on social media while exuberating the spirit of patriotism in him. In the post, the senior actor lauded the efforts of the country’s citizens who have always performed their duties when needed.

Amitabh Bachchan hails citizens of the country

Amitabh Bachchan shared his monochrome picture on Twitter where he can be seen saluting the relentless efforts of every citizen of the country. While captioning the post, he wrote, “There is nothing more deserving than the admiration they that serve to deserve .. selflessly, dedicatedly and in complete commitment to the Motherland.”

T 3712 -

'जब जब भारत पर संकट का बादल मंडराया है ,

हर भारत वासी ने अपना फ़र्ज़ निभाया है' ~ nt

.. there is nothing more deserving than the admiration they that serve deserve .. selflessly , dedicatedly and in complete commitment to the Mother land ..



JAI HIND .. !! pic.twitter.com/6QDiz3yl9X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2020

Amitabh’s post on social media has always worked as a ray of hope for the people amid the pandemic. The actor who jolt people with his inspirational deeds on the sets of the ongoing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, shared a picture while seen deeply engrossed in his thoughts. Just like the actor’s deep contemplative look, even the caption written by him has a deep meaning. While articulating his thought, the superstar shed light on the functioning of the human body. He urged everyone to be focused and work hard towards their goal, as the more one will ‘rest’, their body shall continue demanding for it. However, the more one’s body moves, the more it will adjust towards better functioning. “The more rest you give your body the more of it, it shall demand from you…the more work you subject to your body the more it shall work.”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has several interesting projects lined up for him. He was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo. He will next feature in Ayan Mukerji’s dream sci-fi flick Brahmashtra. The first part of the trilogy is scheduled to release this December 2020. Apart from this, Amitabh will also be seen sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller film Chehre. The movie was scheduled to release in April. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date has been postponed. Lastly, the actor will even be a part of Nagraj Manjule’s sports-drama Jhund.

