Amitabh Bachchan Says If You Rest, 'body Will Demand More'; Fans Give It A Thumbs Up

On Wednesday, November 4, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to pen down another motivational quote for all his followers. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, where everyone is dealing with several problems, Amitabh’s quote comes like a ray of sunshine. Take a look at the quote:

Amitabh Bachchan inspires fans

In the post shared by the superstar, he looks dapper donning a black pant-suit. He accessorised his look with a stole wrapped around his neck and formal shoes. In the monochromatic frame, Amitabh can be seen deeply engrossed in his thoughts.

Just like the actor’s deep contemplative look, even the caption written by him has a deep meaning. While articulating his thought, the superstar shed light on the functioning of the human body. He urged everyone to be focused and work hard towards their goal, as the more one will ‘rest’, their body shall continue demanding for it. However, the more one’s body moves, the more it will adjust towards better functioning.

the more rest you give your body the more of it, it shall demand from you ..

the more work you subject to your body the more it shall work

The motivational quote seems to have moved fans greatly. While some were seen giving it a thumbs up, others hailed the actor by clapping for him. Fire and smiley emoticons haven’t stopped flooding his comment section. Take a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

What's next in store for Amitabh Bachchan?

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has several interesting projects lined up for him. He was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo. He will next feature in Ayan Mukerji’s dream sci-fi flick Brahmashtra. The first part of the trilogy is scheduled to release this December 2020.

Apart from this, Amitabh will also be seen sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller film Chehre. The movie was scheduled to release in April. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date has been postponed. Lastly, the actor will even be a part of Nagraj Manjule’s sports-drama Jhund.

