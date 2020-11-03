Amitabh Bachchan Shares Secret Tip To Increase Oxygen Levels

Actor Amitabh Bachchan hosted Arpana Vyas in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati who played as far as the third question before the buzzer for the episode went off. Bachchan and Vyas had some fun banter at the end of the episode during which Amitabh Bachchan shared a trick by which he increased his oxygen level while in the hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus. Read on to know the tip that Amitabh Bachchan shared:

Amitabh Bachchan shares tip to show increased Oxygen level on KBC

Arpana Vyas was the second contestant to make it to the hot seat this week. She suffers from speech impairment and was accompanied by her father on the show. When the episode reached its end, in an attempt to end it with some banter, Big B asked if Arpana gets her blood oxygen level from time to time or no. Arpana mentioned that she does check her oxygen level using the pulse oximeter and her levels are around 95-96.

The actor seemed a little concerned and then shared a secret on how to increase the oxygen levels. He shared this from his time at the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus in the mid of July. Big B mentioned that his blood oxygen levels were checked by the hospital staff every 2 hours, while initially, his level was at 92-93. The doctor had said it had to be 98 or above for the actor to be better and healthier.

Bachchan shared his secret tip in a fun manner as to how he got his oxygen level to increase. He shared that when the hospital staff came around to check his oxygen levels with the oximeter, he would take deep breaths which led to the level going up to 98. He said, "Jab main hospital meni tha, har 2 ghante check karte the... agar ho gaya 92 ya 93 wo log dawai dete hai...phir dheere thoda badhta gaya. Lekin jab bhadana tha hum zor se saans lete the... aur wo oxygen bhadh jaata tha."

Translation: ''While I was at the hospital, the hospital staff used to check my oxygen levels every 2 hours. If my oxygen level was at 92 or 93, then they would give me medications that would slowly increase my oxygen levels. However, when I had to increase it, I used to take deep breaths which would lead to my oxygen levels increasing."

