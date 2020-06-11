Is Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo' Look A Replica Of A Man From Old Delhi? See Pic

A Delhi-based blogger recently pointed out that Amitabh Bachchan’s first look from his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo resembles a man from Old Delhi. The blogger revealed that he had uploaded the portrait of the man on his Instagram handle in January 2019. He also shared a sketch of the same made by a follower.

Amitabh Bachchan's uncanny resemblance

Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the upcoming movie, Gulabo Sitabo has been much talked about. The actor had never been seen in that avatar ever before. Recently, a Delhi based blogger called Mayank Austen Soofi pointed out uncanny similarities of Amitabh’s look to a man Mayank photographed in Old Delhi.

The blogger took to his social media handle and shared how an acquaintance had told him about it. He further said that Amitabh Bachchan’s character’s look is very similar to the portrait of the old man he had snapped. Mayank further said that from the scarf to the spectacles, everything is very similar.

Read also | Sidharth Malhotra Calls Amitabh Bachchan His Favourite Actor & Akshay Kumar 'big Brother'

He captioned his post saying,

OH DAMN, GEE! Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s “first look” from the forthcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is exactly the replica of an Old Delhi man whose portrait I clicked and posted on my Insta in Jan last year—down to his scarf, beard, glasses! My portrait inspired banker Joe Thomas @instajoetom in Kerala’s Aleppey to turn it into a beautiful sketch (see in next slide) a few days later, which he was kind enough to share with me! In fact, he’s the one who just pointed out to me the movie man’s resemblance to the real man I’d snapped!

Check out the post below

Read also | Amitabh Bachchan's Fan Asks How OTT Platforms Will Fit Him In Small Screen; Read Reply

Fan reactions

When the photograph started doing the rounds on social media, fans flooded it with comments. One fan even pointed out how Amitabh’s character had a similar nose to the old man in the photo. Several other fans were amazed at how similar the two looks are. There were several other fans who thought that the resemblance was unbelievable. Check out fan comments below.

On another note, Gulabo Sitabo is an Amitabh Bachchan starrer along with Ayushman Khurrana. The film was set to release on April 24 in theatres, but the filmmakers decided to release the film on OTT platform due to the pandemic. The film will release on Amazon Prime on June 12. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

Read also | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satyagraha': Making Of 'Raghupati Raghav' Song

Read also | Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Kader Khan

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Amazon Prime Video India)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.