Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable Moments From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Amitabh Bachchan has often appeared in several events, award functions and talk shows including The Kapil Sharma Show. Bachchan along with Boman Irani made an appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show on the special occasion of Kapil Sharma's birthday. With all that said now, here are some of the most memorable moments of Amitabh Bachchan on The Kapil Sharma Show. Read on to know more details about the story:

Amitabh Bachchan's best moments on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with one of the biggest stars.The host of the popular talk show as well as other crew members were super excited to celebrate the day with Amitabh Bachchan. Kapil Sharma has gifted a cake and a portrait of himself and yet another portrait that features him and even Amitabh Bachchan. Later, Amitabh Bachchan even autographed the portrait. This is one of the most memorable moments of Big B at the show.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable On-set Pictures With Wife Jaya Bachchan; See Here

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched Hindi shows that is known for its quirky comedy. On the talk show, Palak as well as Kiku sport various kinds of avatars on the show. Be it playing Kareena Kapoor's character or Madhuri Dixit's fan, she has got it all covered. Amitabh Bachchan enjoyed the hilarious antics of Palak.

SOURCE: AMITABH BACHCHAN AND KAPIL SHARMA AS SEEN IN STILLS FROM THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Comic Books That Could Have Been Made Into Movies

Everyone from the audience as well as the crew members were excited to see Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Dadi, who is known for her playful nature, received one of the biggest surprises on the show when she got a kiss from Big B. This is yet another unforgettable moment from The Kapil Sharma Show.

SOURCE: AMITABH BACHCHAN AS SEEN IN STILLS FROM THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Paresh Ganatra, who plays the role of the brother of Kapil Sharma's onscreen wife Sumona, dressed up as Shahenshah. He performed the popular 'Haiin' in front of Bachchan. This was yet another memorable moment from the talk show.

SOURCE: AMITABH BACHCHAN AS SEEN IN STILLS FROM THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

ALSO READ | Movies In Which Amitabh Bachchan Played Characters With The Name 'Vijay'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.