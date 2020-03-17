Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Sending Birthday Wishes For Daughter Shweta Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a tweet where he thanked fans for wishing his daughter on her 46th birthday. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is part of the glamour world and the author is seen attending numerous events and parties with her family. As she turned a year older, Amitabh Bachchan's fans have sent some warm birthday wishes for his daughter. Here is Big B's response to these birthday wishes.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi Film 'Ab Anni Cd' To Be Re-released Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amitabh Bachchan tweets on Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday

The veteran actor not only thanked his fans for the birthday wishes but he also talked about being safe and taking precautions for the deadly virus that has spread in the world. He also shared another message where he talked about the Coronavirus and how each individual should take responsibility for the same. Take a look at the tweets

T 3472 - To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude .. 🙏🙏🙏

All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Interesting Roles In Lesser-known Short Films

T 3470 - Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..

Be safe ! Be well !!



Video Courtesy : @archohm @Sourabharchohm @TDV_India @IndiaDfi pic.twitter.com/Dk72na6WdM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020



On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan has a bunch of interesting films lined up. His upcoming movies include Chehre where he will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi. Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and the director of the movie Ayan Mukerji announced the release date of their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in movies like Jhund, Jersey, Hera Pheri 3 and Gulabo Sitabo.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Blog Entry On His Coronavirus Precautions Can't Be Missed; Read Here

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Adores Daughter Shweta Bachchan And These Photos Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.