Amitabh Bachchan's Most Adorable Pictures With His Family You Must Check Out; See

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan is active on social media and posts memes and throwback pictures. Here are his best pictures with his family that you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is widely considered to be among the most influential actors of the Indian film industry and has contributed to the success and popularity of Bollywood. He is also quite active on social media and posts hilarious memes, throwback pictures and adorable moments with his family. Therefore, we have compiled some of the Deewar actor’s pictures featuring his family members. 

Here are Amitabh Bachchan’s pictures in which he shared heartfelt moments with his family.

1. Celebrating the festival of Diwali with his family 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

2. Showering blessings to the little Aradhya on her birthday 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

3. Diwali Pooja 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

4. A proud post for his daughter 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

5. Four generations in a picture 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Is A Fan Of Memes On Instagram And Here's Proof

6. The unconditional love between mother and kids 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

7. When the family votes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

8. A birthday collage for Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Movies That Underperformed At The Box Office

9. And a happy post for her 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

10. A collage of throwback pictures with his father 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

11. Rejoicing a wedding ceremony with family 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Scenes With Pran In 'Zanjeer'

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Remember Pandhari Juker, 'the Ultimate Make-up Artist'

 

 

