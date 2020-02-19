Amitabh Bachchan's Most Adorable Pictures With His Family You Must Check Out; See

Amitabh Bachchan is widely considered to be among the most influential actors of the Indian film industry and has contributed to the success and popularity of Bollywood. He is also quite active on social media and posts hilarious memes, throwback pictures and adorable moments with his family. Therefore, we have compiled some of the Deewar actor’s pictures featuring his family members.

Here are Amitabh Bachchan’s pictures in which he shared heartfelt moments with his family.

1. Celebrating the festival of Diwali with his family

2. Showering blessings to the little Aradhya on her birthday

3. Diwali Pooja

4. A proud post for his daughter

5. Four generations in a picture

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Is A Fan Of Memes On Instagram And Here's Proof

6. The unconditional love between mother and kids

7. When the family votes

8. A birthday collage for Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Movies That Underperformed At The Box Office

9. And a happy post for her

10. A collage of throwback pictures with his father

11. Rejoicing a wedding ceremony with family

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Scenes With Pran In 'Zanjeer'

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Remember Pandhari Juker, 'the Ultimate Make-up Artist'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.