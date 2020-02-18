Amitabh Bachchan Movies That Underperformed At The Box Office

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in a film career that spans over five decades has entertained movie buffs with films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay. In spite of the fact that his movies have always created excitement among fans, there were a few movies that disappointed his fans. Have a look at his movies that did not do well at the box office:

Amitabh Bachchan's movies that did not do well

Sarkaar 3

Sarkar 3 is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language political crime thriller film. This is the Sarkar franchise's third instalment. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan with Ronit Roy, Parag Tyagi, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. A corrupt political figure (Amitabh Bachchan) contends with an impetuous grandson (Amit Sadh) and a woman who wants revenge for her father's death (Yami Gautam) in the third instalment of Sarkaar. The movie was directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Shamitabh

Shamitabh is an Indian drama film released in 2015, written and directed by R. Balki. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush and Akshara Haasan. The film is produced jointly by Sunil Lulla, Balki, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, R. The movie is about an aspiring actor with the inability to speak who joins forces with a man with a strong voice. They take the film industry by storm together.

Aarakshan

Aarakshan is a 2011 Hindi film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone. The movie which was directed by Prakash Jha dealt on the topics of reservation in colleges and government establishments.

God Tussi Great ho

God Tussi Great Ho is a 2008 Indian movie, directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles. The story is about a TV anchor who keeps blaming God for his problems.

