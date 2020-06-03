Ekta Kapoor Has Produced THESE Popular Romantic-comedy Films

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most talented personalities of Bollywood and TV industry both. She is often hailed by fans as the queen of soap operas. She has produced many films under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Ekta Kapoor achieved great success in her TV shows and films and has now successfully moved towards digital platforms as well. The actor has produced content in all genres. Below listed are few romantic-comedies produces by her-

Ekta Kapoor produced these romantic comedy films

Dream Girl

'Dream Girl’ movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha had released in the year September 2019. The movie is a romantic-comedy-drama based on a dream girl depicted by Ayushmann Khurrana. Later in the movie, this 'dream girl' who is, in reality, a boy, falls in love with a girl, and problems take place. Dream Girl was a great success in which Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana gave their best performances and earned rave reviews from the critics and audiences.

Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi

Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi is a 2014 film starring Siddharth Gupta. This romantic comedy-drama film as helmed by Aman Sachdeva. This rom-com film, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bejoy Nambiar. The story of Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi is penned by Vijay and along with Siddharth Gupta, Simran Kaur Mundi and Siddharth Bhardwaj are also seen in the prominent roles in the movie.

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a 2014 release starring Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in the prominent roles. The film directed by Saket Chaudhary is a romantic-comedy flick that also features Purab Kohli, Vir Das, and Ram Kapoor in supporting roles. Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a sequel to the 2006 movie Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young couple who suffer drastic changes and experience hilarious events after their marriage. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures along with Pritish Nandy Communications.

Main Tera Hero

Main Tera Hero, this film released in the year 2014 Indian is a romantic action comedy film. The film was helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor for Balaji Motion Pictures. The film starring Nargis Fakhri, Varun Dhawan and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles earned mixed reviews from critics. The film was the remake of the 2011 Telugu film Kandireega.

