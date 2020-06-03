Cyclone Nisarga: Madhuri Dixit asks fans to refrain from spreading misinformation

Amid the prevailing tensions due to the impending Cyclone Nisarga that is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on June 3, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a post on social media. The actress who is quarantined in L.A with family, through the post tried to advise her fans to stay confined to their house and also avoid spreading any misinformation regarding the cyclone.

Madhuri Dixit warns people against spreading misinformation

The actress shared the post on her Twitter handle where she asked her fans and followers to be safe at this hour of panic. Taking a jibe at the rumors which are doing rounds on the Internet regarding the Cyclone, the Kalank actress also advised fans to refrain from spreading any sort of misinformation regarding the Cyclone. She also asked all to ensure the safety of everyone around them and especially those who need help.

Stay safe Mumbai! Refrain from spreading misinformation & ensure the safety of everyone around you. #CycloneNisarga — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 3, 2020

Apart from Madhuri, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar had also issued an advisory along with a detailed set of precautions for the cyclone. He shared a video message through his social media account asking his fans and followers to follow the guidelines prepared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in case the cyclone wreaks havoc.

He captioned the post, "The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @my_bmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being. For any queries and concerns regarding the cyclone, dial 1916 and press 4."

Cyclone Nisarga headed towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours. It is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on June 3 with a wind speed of about 100 km per hour. Regions such as Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik are expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 3. As Mumbai and south Gujarat is already on Red Alert, NDRF teams have been deployed. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Wednesday morning said that evacuation process is on and people have been evacuated from Sathipads, Daneida, Manglawada villages near Dahanh coastal areas of Maharashtra.



